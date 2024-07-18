The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

King Charles Opens U.K. Parliament With Elaborate Ceremony Steeped In Tradition

King Charles Opens U.K. Parliament With Elaborate Ceremony Steeped In Tradition

King Charles has officially opened parliament following centuries of tradition.

In a ceremony full of pageantry and before an audience of robed lords and MPs, Charles read out the laws the government is prioritising after Keir Starmer's centre-left Labour Party won a large majority at the July election.

King Charles set out the Prime Minister's legislative agenda, promising a government of service focused on reviving the economy and tackling issues from an acute housing shortage to a cost-of-living crisis.

The package of more than 35 bills will focus on growing the economy, reforming planning laws to make it easier to build homes and speeding up the delivery of major infrastructure projects, improving transport and creating jobs.

The King's speech, written by the government, also tried to set a new tone for British politics, promoting service rather than self-interest, something that Labour says took root during 14 years of often-chaotic Conservative Party rule.

"My government will govern in service to the country," said the King, wearing a crimson and white robe and the Imperial State crown.

"My government's legislative program will be mission-led and based on the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all."

He added that his ministers would "get Britain building".

Aussie Stars Score Emmy Nominations
NEXT STORY

Aussie Stars Score Emmy Nominations

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie Stars Score Emmy Nominations

Aussie Stars Score Emmy Nominations

Australian actors Naomi Watts and Elizabeth Debicki will be flying the flag for the country at this year's Emmy Awards.
Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family

Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family

Britney Spears has told the Osbourne family to "kindly f*ck off", after Ozzy said he was "fed up" with seeing the pop star's dancing videos on social media.
Animated Series Based On Peggy And Molly In The Works

Animated Series Based On Peggy And Molly In The Works

An animated series based on the unlikely friendship between Molly the Magpie and Peggy the Staffy is in the works.
Adorable Reason Your Dog Will Bring You A Toy When You Come Home

Adorable Reason Your Dog Will Bring You A Toy When You Come Home

Have you ever wondered why your dog will bring a toy, a shoe or a sock up to you when you get home? Turns out there is a super adorable reason for that.
Tourist’s Lewd Act With Statue In Florence Infuriates Locals

Tourist’s Lewd Act With Statue In Florence Infuriates Locals

A tourist in Florence has sparked outrage after photos of her posing suggestively with a statue of the Roman god Bacchus, with locals furious at the lewd acts.