King Charles Opens U.K. Parliament With Elaborate Ceremony Steeped In Tradition

In a ceremony full of pageantry and before an audience of robed lords and MPs, Charles read out the laws the government is prioritising after Keir Starmer's centre-left Labour Party won a large majority at the July election.

King Charles set out the Prime Minister's legislative agenda, promising a government of service focused on reviving the economy and tackling issues from an acute housing shortage to a cost-of-living crisis.

The package of more than 35 bills will focus on growing the economy, reforming planning laws to make it easier to build homes and speeding up the delivery of major infrastructure projects, improving transport and creating jobs.

The King's speech, written by the government, also tried to set a new tone for British politics, promoting service rather than self-interest, something that Labour says took root during 14 years of often-chaotic Conservative Party rule.

"My government will govern in service to the country," said the King, wearing a crimson and white robe and the Imperial State crown.

"My government's legislative program will be mission-led and based on the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all."

He added that his ministers would "get Britain building".