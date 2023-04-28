King Charles III's Coronation Will Be Recorded As A Four-Hour Album

Announced by record label Decca Records, all the pre-service music, spoken words and compositions from King Charles III's coronation will be recorded and released as a four-hour album on the same day.

It's the first time such a historic ceremony will be available to audiences worldwide.

"The Official Album of the Coronation" will be released for streaming and download the same day as the coronation, Decca Records announced.

"This will be a truly historic recording, capturing a glorious range of music from across centuries and continents, reflecting the worldwide interest in our traditions, covering multiple locations in the wonderful acoustic of Westminster Abbey, and involving an unprecedented technical plan to present the entire experience to the world on the day itself," producer, Anna Barry said in a statement.

A physical version of the coronation will be available on May 15.