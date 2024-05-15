King Charles III Unveils First Official Portrait As Monarch And It Probs Needs More Red

The larger-than-life painting by artist Jonathan Yeo captures the king with his hands clasped atop the hilt of his sword and a butterfly flitting above his right shoulder.

The image depicts him in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards, which blends in with the swirling background of similar colours.

Charles got his first look at the canvas on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.

Yeo began the portrait more than a year before Charles became king, with a sitting at the then-Prince of Wales' Highgrove estate in June 2021. The last sitting took place in November 2023 at Clarence House, one of the king's residences in London.

"When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness

The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I've painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject's role in our public life has transformed,'' Yeo said.

The portrait will be on display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London from May 16 to June 14. From the end of August, it will be displayed at Drapers' Hall.

With AAP.