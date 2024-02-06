The Project

King Charles III To Begin Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and will begin treatment.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the diagnosis was made during Charles' recent hospital procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

The type of cancer has not yet been revealed, only that it's not prostate cancer. 

The King's prognosis, for now, is unclear.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said.

Prince Harry is rushing home to be by his dad's side.

Charles will take a break from public events but will remain in his role as head of state, with Prince William expected to step up in his absence.

