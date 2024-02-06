King Charles III To Begin Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the diagnosis was made during Charles' recent hospital procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

The type of cancer has not yet been revealed, only that it's not prostate cancer.

The King's prognosis, for now, is unclear.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said.

Prince Harry is rushing home to be by his dad's side.

Charles will take a break from public events but will remain in his role as head of state, with Prince William expected to step up in his absence.