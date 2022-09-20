The Project

King Charles III Leaves Handwritten Note On Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin

King Charles III left a personal note among the bouquet of flowers on the Queen’s coffin.

The handwritten note read; “: "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R”.

The ‘R’ at the end of Charles’ name stands for Rex, which is Latin for ‘King’. The Queen signed her own name ‘Elizabeth R.’, which the R standing for the Latin word for Queen, ‘Regina’.

The note was nested among flowers picked from the Royal Residences. Each flower species was chosen at the King’s request and held a special meaning to the Queen and Royal Family.

“At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences,” the official Royal Family Twitter account said.

The Queen was farewelled in funeral services at Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel, where the monarch was seen for the last time before being lowered into the Royal Vault.

Later on Monday evening, in a private family service, the coffins of Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, were moved from the vault to be buried together in the same chapel where her father, King George VI, mother, and sister, Princess Margaret, also rest.

With AAP.

