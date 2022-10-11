The Project

King Charles III Coronation Will Take Place At Westminster Abbey On May 6, 2023

Buckingham Palace has announced the date of King Charles III coronation, along with wife Camilla, Queen Consort. With the ceremony taking place at London's Westminster Abbey next May.

King Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1000 years, at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Charles, 73, automatically became king following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month.

However, the grand coronation ceremony will take place in May of 2023. "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace said in a statement.

The coronation ceremony itself is set to be a solemn and religious event which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Anglican Communion.

Kings and queens of England, and later Britain and the United Kingdom, have been crowned at Westminster Abbey since William the Conqueror in 1066. Charles is the 41st monarch in a line that traces its origins back to William, and he will be the oldest monarch to be crowned.

His mother, who died aged 96 at her Scottish holiday home, holds the record for the longest reign at 70 years.

The British media have reported that Charles himself wants to ‘scale down’ some of the customary grandeur around the coronation, mindful that it would occur as the country grapples with a cost of living crisis.

The palace said it would maintain the "core elements" of the traditional ceremony "while recognising the spirit of our times".

