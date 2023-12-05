King Charles III And Queen Camilla Planning To Head Down Under In 2024

Speculation has been brewing for months that the monarchs have been planning their first tour down under since being named King and Queen Consort.

It is believed the visit will coincide with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa next year.

“It would be next October, it’s very possible it will happen. It would be around the time of CHOGM that he would come, either before or after, that would make sense,” the source said.

However, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will need a formal invitation from the Prime Minister before heading Down Under.

This also comes after Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles told reporters for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald that the royal couple were heading to Australia.

“He’s coming next year, I think,” he said, although added that he “really didn’t know” any other details.

“There’s always a royal tour somewhere. I always assumed that Australia was a very important place to visit,” he told the publications.