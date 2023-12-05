The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Planning To Head Down Under In 2024

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Planning To Head Down Under In 2024

“King Charles is planning to visit Australia and New Zealand in October,” a diplomatic source told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Speculation has been brewing for months that the monarchs have been planning their first tour down under since being named King and Queen Consort.

It is believed the visit will coincide with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa next year.

“It would be next October, it’s very possible it will happen. It would be around the time of CHOGM that he would come, either before or after, that would make sense,” the source said.

However, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will need a formal invitation from the Prime Minister before heading Down Under.

This also comes after Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles told reporters for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald that the royal couple were heading to Australia.

“He’s coming next year, I think,” he said, although added that he “really didn’t know” any other details.

“There’s always a royal tour somewhere. I always assumed that Australia was a very important place to visit,” he told the publications.

Santa’s Cabin Now Available To Book For Free On Airbnb
NEXT STORY

Santa’s Cabin Now Available To Book For Free On Airbnb

Advertisement

Related Articles

Santa’s Cabin Now Available To Book For Free On Airbnb

Santa’s Cabin Now Available To Book For Free On Airbnb

Santa’s cosy Christmas cabin is now available to book for free on Airbnb, with guests invited to experience the joy of the holiday season from the winter wonderland of the Arctic Circle.
Nicolas Cage Looking To Retire After ‘Three Or Four’ More Movies

Nicolas Cage Looking To Retire After ‘Three Or Four’ More Movies

Nicolas Cage has said that he probably only has “three or four” movies left before he retires from acting.
Virgin Australia Cabin Crew Vote For Strike Action, Which Could Cause Christmas Chaos

Virgin Australia Cabin Crew Vote For Strike Action, Which Could Cause Christmas Chaos

The holiday travel plans of thousands of Australians are in jeopardy after Virgin Australia Cabin Crew voted overwhelmingly for strike action over the Christmas travel period.
Major Cricket Tournaments To Go Behind Amazon Prime Paywall After New Australian TV Deal

Major Cricket Tournaments To Go Behind Amazon Prime Paywall After New Australian TV Deal

Enjoyed watching Australia win the Cricket World Cup? Well, those days might be over for now.
Israel Issues Warning For Its Citizens Travelling To Australia

Israel Issues Warning For Its Citizens Travelling To Australia

Israel has upgraded its travel warnings to its citizens visiting Australia to level two, urging Israeli citizens to take additional precautions while visiting.