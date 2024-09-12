King Charles Giggles After Being Engulfed In Hug By NZ Women’s Rugby Team

The King was meeting with the Black Ferns during a reception at Buckingham Palace, before they take on the England Red Roses.

While greeting Ayesha Leti-I’iga, the winger made a cheeky request for a hug, to which the King replied “hug, why not?”.

The King soon found himself giggling in the middle of a scrum, when other team members engulfed him as well.

Charles later made the squad laugh during an impromptu speech, when he said: "I much appreciated this chance to meet you and have such a warm hug from most of you," adding "very healing".

Details of the King's' first major tour since his cancer diagnosis were released on Tuesday, with the British royal travelling to Australia and making a state visit to Samoa for a Commonwealth leaders' summit.

But he will not travel to New Zealand and said: "I'm extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders, but I hope there'll be another excuse (to come) before not too long."

Champagne was served for Charles' guests but the sportswomen opted for fruit juice and water and the King made the players laugh when he joked about the situation.

"I'm so pleased to have this opportunity to greet you all, for a short moment - apparently not to be able to give you a drink."