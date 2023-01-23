The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

And you could be ruining it for your guests.

Remember cheese? It's that yummy thing you have with ham and tomato in a toasted sandwich or sometimes even served on a wooden board with fancy crackers like lavosh.

Well, it turns out that there is a right and wrong way to cut cheese, and there's a good chance that you've been doing it wrong all these years, which might be way you've stopped getting invitations to fancy dinner parties. Either that, or you just have a bad personality.

Anyway, a bloke over in the UK, Grant Harrold, has posted a video on his TikTok account that explains the polite way to cut cheese. You're probably thinking: Who is this Grant Harrold bloke, and what would he know about cheese? Well, this bloke used to be the butler for King Charles and also worked occasionally for the late Queen and Prince Philip, so the man knows everything there is to know about social etiquette and how to feel superior to everyone else.

@the_royal_butler #cheese #etiquette with #christinehamilton #royals #manners #food #dining #diningetiquette #fyp #uk #usa ♬ Les rues de Paris - Nicolas Godin

Now you're probably thinking: Wait, so this guy used to be the King's butler at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire from 2005 to 2011, and now he runs a TikTok account where he posts videos about how to demonstrate good manners at dinner parties? Yes, that is exactly what he does, and, to be quite honest, it's probably a greater service to humanity than boiling the King's eggs every morning.

In a video shared to his 160,000 followers, Harrold announces to his audience the following: "Ladies and gentlemen, please remember – you never cut the nose off the cheese." You've probably heard the phrase: "cuting off one's nose to spite one's face" as an expression that describes needlessly self-destructive overreactions. Well, now we have an even more useful phrase: "cutting off the nose of wedge of cheese to spite one's hostess" as an expression that describes a tremendous social faux-pas.

"Your hostess will not thank you for this. Sorry, madam!" Harrold exclaims in the video before cutting the wedge of cheese lengthways.

So, why is it so tremendously shameful to cut off the nose of the pointy but of a wedge of cheese?

Well, it's got to do with the way that cheese matures and how the flavour changes from the outside ride to the inside of the cheese wheel. According to one of the commenters on the video "the nose is usually the best part so it's considered rude to take the best part for yourself without sharing" with another confirming "the best piece of the cheese is closer to the centre. It's being considerate to others"

Of course, none of the above information is all that relevant to the lactose-intolerant community, as they're probably not cutting off much cheese at social gatherings lest they create the even greater faux-pas of sharting whilst mid-conversation with an aristocrat.

However, if you are lactose tolerant and have a penchant for cheese, remember not to commit this dastardly selfish act at your next dinner party, or your hostess will not thank you!

Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good
NEXT STORY

Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

    Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

    A hair expert has warned people against washing their hair every day, as it may be doing more damage to their hair than good.
    Australian Manuka Honey Producers Win Legal Case To Use Name ‘Manuka’

    Australian Manuka Honey Producers Win Legal Case To Use Name ‘Manuka’

    Australian honey producers have successfully won their case to use the name Manuka honey in the UK and Europe, after New Zealand producers dropped their bid to trademark the name.
    Pink Floyd Called ‘Woke’ By Commenters After Misunderstanding Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Artwork

    Pink Floyd Called ‘Woke’ By Commenters After Misunderstanding Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Artwork

    Commenters have been mocked after accusing Pink Floyd of ‘going woke’ for uploading a new Facebook profile photo featuring a rainbow, with fans seeming to forget the rainbow is in reference to their Dark Side Of The Moon albu
    Beyonce Reportedly Earned $35 Million For A One-Hour Concert In Dubai

    Beyonce Reportedly Earned $35 Million For A One-Hour Concert In Dubai

    Beyonce has just had a mega payday for a mere few hours work in Dubai.
    ‘Netflix Curse’ Concludes At The Australian Open, Leaving Fans Stunned

    ‘Netflix Curse’ Concludes At The Australian Open, Leaving Fans Stunned

    It's been a big few days for upsets at the Australian Open, in what is quickly becoming known as the ‘Netflix Curse’.