The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

King Charles Celebrates First Birthday As Monarch, Releasing New Portrait

King Charles Celebrates First Birthday As Monarch, Releasing New Portrait

The King is celebrating his first birthday as monarch as he turns 74.

Charles, who became king after the death of the Queen on September 8, is expected to mark his 74th anniversary privately on Monday.

As Prince of Wales, he was sometimes away on official foreign tours during his birthday and would celebrate it overseas with a cake.

Charles spent the day before his 74th birthday leading the nation in honouring its war dead during the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

His floral tribute to the fallen left at the memorial in Whitehall featured the words: "In memory of the glorious dead. Charles R."

Last week, Charles was targeted with four eggs during a visit to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth at York Minster.

The King's milestone on Monday will be marked by the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Gun salutes will be fired across the capital in honour of his birthday for the first time, with the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 volleys from midday at London's Green Park, and immediately afterwards the Band of the Scots Guards will perform Happy Birthday in the park.

The King's Troop is a mounted ceremonial unit in the British Army that fires salutes on royal anniversaries and major events such as state visits and provides a gun carriage and a team of black horses for state and military funerals.

An hour later the Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

The Army's oldest regiment has a demanding operational reconnaissance role in addition to its ceremonial responsibilities.

Man Returned A Misplaced $7AUD Million Cheque Issued To Haribo Only To Be Rewarded With 6 Packets Of Lollies
NEXT STORY

Man Returned A Misplaced $7AUD Million Cheque Issued To Haribo Only To Be Rewarded With 6 Packets Of Lollies

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Returned A Misplaced $7AUD Million Cheque Issued To Haribo Only To Be Rewarded With 6 Packets Of Lollies

Man Returned A Misplaced $7AUD Million Cheque Issued To Haribo Only To Be Rewarded With 6 Packets Of Lollies

A man found a lost cheque issued to Haribo whilst travelling on a train, however, he has revealed how 'cheap' the firm was after they sent him just six packets of lollies as a thank you.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Kherson Liberation Is "Beginning Of The End Of The War"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Kherson Liberation Is "Beginning Of The End Of The War"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with soldiers and citizens at the newly liberated city of Kherson, hailing the withdrawal of Russian occupation as the "beginning of the end" of the war.
Donald Trump To Fight Twitter Ban In US Appeals Court

Donald Trump To Fight Twitter Ban In US Appeals Court

Former United States president Donald Trump has asked a US appeals court to revive his lawsuit against Twitter Inc challenging his permanent suspension from the platform.
The Debate Continues: Boardies Vs. Budgie Smugglers

The Debate Continues: Boardies Vs. Budgie Smugglers

To Speedo or to board short? That is the eternal question.
After 25 Long Years, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become Pokémon's World Champion

After 25 Long Years, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become Pokémon's World Champion

Pokémon's Ash Ketchum has finally become 'the very best' after winning his first world championship.