The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

King Charles Attends Royal Easter Service

King Charles Attends Royal Easter Service

King Charles has greeted well-wishers in an impromptu walkabout after an Easter church service in Windsor, his first appearance at a public royal event since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February.

A smiling Charles, 75, accompanied by Queen Camilla, shook hands with scores of people gathered outside St George's Chapel, the resting place of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

One man told Charles on Sunday: "Happy Easter Your Majesty. Keep going strong, keep going strong, never give in."

Another member of the public told the King: "We're all rooting for you, we've all got your back."

The King shook hands and spoke with those who had gathered at Windsor and told them: "You're very brave to stand out here in the cold."

Charles had postponed all previous public engagements since Buckingham Palace announced he was to undergo treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

MLB Military Veteran's Name Leaves Crowd Stunned
NEXT STORY

MLB Military Veteran's Name Leaves Crowd Stunned

Advertisement

Related Articles

MLB Military Veteran's Name Leaves Crowd Stunned

MLB Military Veteran's Name Leaves Crowd Stunned

Social media has been thoroughly entertained by the name of a veteran who was honoured at an MLB match in the U.S.
Balenciaga Selling Bracelet That Looks Like A Roll Of Tape For US$3,300

Balenciaga Selling Bracelet That Looks Like A Roll Of Tape For US$3,300

Fashion house Balenciaga isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion. They created the Crocs with the heel, the toolbox bag, and the dreaded cargo jeans hybrid.
Woman Uninvites Friend From Birthday Dinner After She Insists On Bringing Her Child

Woman Uninvites Friend From Birthday Dinner After She Insists On Bringing Her Child

One woman has aired her frustrations online after her friend insisted on bringing her five-year-old daughter to an adults-only birthday dinner.
AirTags Used To Catch Alleged Pot Plant Thief

AirTags Used To Catch Alleged Pot Plant Thief

One Adelaide resident has used AirTags to track down the location of their stolen pot plants.
Australians Need An Average Salary Of $164,400 To Buy A House In A Capital City

Australians Need An Average Salary Of $164,400 To Buy A House In A Capital City

New data has revealed that Australians who want to buy a house in a capital city will need to earn $164,400 a year despite the national average salary sitting at $98,218.