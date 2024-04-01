King Charles Attends Royal Easter Service

A smiling Charles, 75, accompanied by Queen Camilla, shook hands with scores of people gathered outside St George's Chapel, the resting place of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

One man told Charles on Sunday: "Happy Easter Your Majesty. Keep going strong, keep going strong, never give in."

Another member of the public told the King: "We're all rooting for you, we've all got your back."

The King shook hands and spoke with those who had gathered at Windsor and told them: "You're very brave to stand out here in the cold."

Charles had postponed all previous public engagements since Buckingham Palace announced he was to undergo treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.