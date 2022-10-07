King Charles Appoints The Queen’s Bag Piper As His Morning Alarm Clock

Pipe Major Paul Burns rose to global fame after playing the haunting lament Sleep Dearie Sleep as the late Queen Elizabeth’s coffin exited Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

The King has appointed Paul as his personal piper, following a tradition from 1843.

Paul will now travel with the King to play the bagpipes outside his window at 9 am every day, wherever the King stays in the UK.

A source said, “His mother adored having her piper. It’s a lovely tradition”.

“The King was full of admiration for how he carried out his duty for the Queen.

“Everyone is delighted the quirky job did not disappear with her.''

“The tradition is for it to happen at 9am. But the King is always awake much earlier.”