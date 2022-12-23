The Project

King Charles Announces New Titles For Senior Family Members

King Charles III has announced new roles for Prince William, Catherine and Queen Consort Camilla.

Prince William, who became the Prince of Wales after the Queen’s death, has been named the Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

His father previously held the role when King Charles was the Prince of Wales.

Catherine will serve as the Colonel of the Irish Guard, taking over the role of her husband.

Queen Consort Camilla has been given the title of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

This role was previously held by Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of his titles.

The new roles will be on show during the Trooping of the Colour, the parade that marks the Sovereign’s birthday.

More than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and hundreds of military musicians take part in the annual parade that has taken place for more than 260 years.

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Netflix has finally revealed the official trailer for ‘That 90s Show’, which features the grand return of the stars from the hit series, ‘That 70s Show.’
