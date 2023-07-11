The Project

King Charles and Queen Camilla Say Their Secret To A Happy Marriage Is Sleeping Apart

The King and the Queen of England have some marriage advice, and it’s about as lacklustre as you’d imagine.

Gone are the days when they had to speak in private about their desires.

They’re now in their era of sleeping in separate beds. Perhaps phone sex is still on the cards, then?

A royal expert has spilled the beans on the royal sleeping arrangements and explained that this is the key to their successful marriage.

King Charles has a bad back and insists that sleeping alone helps him stay comfortable. Queen Camilla is rumoured to hate the King’s taste in interior design, so she doesn’t like sleeping in his room.

This arrangement begs the question: Are they weird for spending their married years sans spooning? According to a recent survey, apparently not.

The survey discovered that 40% of marriages involve separate beds, which means 60% of marriages still consist of one snorer and one person filled with resentment.

For all those wondering out there, don’t worry; the King and Queen have a third bedroom for their intimate moments.

