King Charles And Queen Camilla Could Visit Australia Later This Year Despite Health Battles

King Charles and Queen Camilla could visit Australia later this year.

The federal government has confirmed it is speaking with states and territories about a possible royal visit in 2024.

While the King has scaled back on engagements following his cancer diagnosis, preparations were being made for the monarch's first visit to Australia since taking the throne.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said plans were underway on possible logistics for the visit.

"The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis," he said.

"The King, Queen and members of the Royal Family are always welcome in Australia."

The visit by the King and Queen would be the first trip to Australia by a reigning monarch since 2011.

The last such visit was when Queen Elizabeth II travelled to Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

King Charles has made 15 visits to Australia, his last being in 2018 to open the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and to visit parts of Queensland and the Northern Territory.

The King has previously travelled to every state and territory, and it's expected all jurisdictions will make requests for the monarch to visit them.

With AAP.

