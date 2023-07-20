The Project

Kim Kardashian's Skims Brand Now Valued At $US4 Billion

Four years since its inception, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims has raised its valuation to US $4 billion after a fresh round of funding.

The latest valuation is a huge jump from its $3.2 billion valuation last year. 

Kim is likely to own at least a third of the company and looks set to land a $500 million payday from the latest valuation, according to Forbes. 

Skims accounts for about three-quarters of Kim’s net worth, which now stands at about $1.7 billion.

Beginning as a shapewear line in 2019, the brand has since expanded to include swimsuits and loungewear.

Initially known for selling directly to consumers, Skims is also about to make a move into physical retail stores. 

The brand will also be expanding into menswear. 

