Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand Now Valued At $US4 Billion

The latest valuation is a huge jump from its $3.2 billion valuation last year.

Kim is likely to own at least a third of the company and looks set to land a $500 million payday from the latest valuation, according to Forbes.

Skims accounts for about three-quarters of Kim’s net worth, which now stands at about $1.7 billion.

Beginning as a shapewear line in 2019, the brand has since expanded to include swimsuits and loungewear.

Initially known for selling directly to consumers, Skims is also about to make a move into physical retail stores.

The brand will also be expanding into menswear.