Kim Kardashian's Concrete Tissue Holder Fails To Impress After Weird Demonstration

Kim Kardashian has shown off her new homeware accessory and, once again, failed to connect with the general public.

On Monday, Kim shared a video on social media, giving a tutorial on how to use the concrete tissue box she's just added to her SKKN range.

In her signature monotone style, she tells the viewers that they first need to take the tissues out of the cardboard box they come in.

Then, they need to place them in the concrete holder. I hope everyone was able to keep up with that!

Critics claim the concrete item is both "overpriced and dangerous."

The video attracted comments like "$89 for a tissue box, Kim?!?!" and "Kimberly, you know it's a rip-off."

The price of $89 US may sound like a lot, but not when you take into consideration that it doubles as a cinder block.

The item is part of Kim's new range of "greige" (wtf) inspired bathroom products. Last month she announced the October 6 release of the range in an interview with Architectural Digest, so the tissue box is just the first taste. The article revealed it would also include a vanity tray, a round container, a canister and a waste basket.

The full product line will cost a total of $355, and yes, they will all be made of concrete.

If the tissue box reaction is anything to go by, I'm not sure anyone will be racing out to buy the whole range unless they have a lot of money and upper body strength.

