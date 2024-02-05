Kim Kardashian's Awkward 2026 World Cup Reveal

The reality TV star was joined by her son Saint and Rob Stone to announce that the US Mens National Team would play their first game at SoFi Stadium in California.

Kevin Hart and Drake were also involved in the announcements, which revealed the Final would be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The World Cup will kick off on June 11 in Mexico, with games taking place across there, the U.S. and Canada, with the final on July 19.

In other footballing news, Arturo Vidal made a low-key return to Chilean football after a 17-year absence.

Vidal rocked up on a horse and dressed in mediaeval armour to be welcomed by 35,000 fans.

In ice hockey news, crooner Michael Bublé made an appearance during the NHL’s All-Star Weekend.

But it turns out ice wasn’t the only thing he was on, with Bublé admitting he had taken mushrooms before attending, and thought he was in ‘Blades of Glory’.