Kim Kardashian To Pay $1.9 Million Fine For Undisclosed Cryptocurrency Advertisement

Kim Kardashian, who has 331 million followers on Instagram, was accused by an agency that she was paid $386,000(AUD) to post about ‘EMAX token’ - a crypto asset being offered by EthereumMax.

Kardashian’s Instagram story post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.

“The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion,” Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, said in a prepared statement.

“This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto-asset securities, it doesn’t mean that those investment products are right for all investors,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in the statement.

Kardashian has agreed, in addition to paying the fine, to refrain from promoting any crypto asset securities in the future.

“Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning, and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter.” a lawyer for Kardashian said in a statement.

“She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute.”

“The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits,” the statement continued.

Kardashian is not the first celebrity to be fined for the illegal promotion of cryptocurrency, with stars such as DJ Khaled, Steven Seagal, T.I and boxer Floyd Mayweather.