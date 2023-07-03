Kim Kardashian Slammed For Shutting Down Licensing Office

The visit, captured by Hulu for The Kardashians tv series, showed Kim K with full hair and a makeup team preparing to take the perfect photo.

"This is the most important photo you'll ever take in your life," Kim was heard saying.

Hear us out - can you blame her?

First off, she's one of the most recognisable people on the planet, and she does have an image to uphold. Can't be getting pulled over by the police and looking like the rest of us with unkempt hair and a rouge pimple on her ID.

Secondly, who doesn't wish their picture looked a bit better on their driver's license or passport?

And after much deliberation about whether the reality star should keep or ditch the name 'West', she opted to just have Kardashian and even found time to argue with the DMV about her height, insisting she was half an inch taller than 5'3 they credited her with being.

While many admired and maybe even envied the model's efforts, some were quick to condemn the actions.

One social media commenter remarked that shutting down the licensing office and bringing her own glam squad was the most tone-deaf thing they'd ever seen.

Another blasted, "Imagine planning your whole day around going to the DMV (bc you really need to) just to find out it's been f***ing shut down by goddamn Kim Kardashian so she can be all pampered and dolled up for her driver's license photo."