Kim Kardashian Shocks With Cinched Waist At Met Gala

The bombshell’s metallic gown by John Galliano at Maison Margiela was made from metal and paired with a cropped cardigan, with Kardashian describing the look as “armoured lace”.

Fashion fans took to X to air their shock at Kardashian’s extreme corset, many commenting the star looked breathless. “Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, is practically gasping for air not being able to breath in that ridiculous corset,” wrote one commentator.

“Clinching onto that hideous sweater, lungs screaming for dear life, unkempt grey hair,just another MET gala for Kim Kardashian,” critiqued another.

Kim wasn’t the only member of her famous family in attendance, with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner all walking red carpet.

The 2024 Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrated the opening of the museum’s new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, and was co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

Co-chair Zendaya was one of the most highly anticipated outfits of the night and ended up rocking not one but two looks, teaming up with her stylist Law Roach to wow the crowds in a Maison Margiela gown and an archival dress from Givenchy.

Lace and florals were understandably popular on the red carpet, fitting in with the Gala’s dress code of “The Garden of Time”, along with catsuits and nude illusions.

South African pop star Tyla stunned in a sand sculpture gown, with her form fitting Balmain dress nodding to the Gala’s theme and the sands of time.

Going all out for her inaugural Met Gala, Tyla’s figure hugging dress was so restrictive, she needed to be carried up the infamous gala steps.

Rapper Cardi B, known for her statement Met Gala outfits, required the help of eight assistants to unfurl her elaborate black Windowsen gown, topping off the look with a turban and statement emerald and diamond jewellery.

There were a number of notable no-shows this year, with Met gala red carpet royalty Rihanna reportedly pulling out last minute after coming down with the flu.

Fashion fans were also disappointed to see previous best dressed list notables Blake lively, Billie Eilish and Beyonce weren’t in attendance.

Aussie’s had a strong presence on at the event, with Troye Sivan, Nicole Kidman, Kylie Minogue, Baz Luhrmann, Elizabeth Debicki and Adut Akech all walking the red carpet on fashion’s night of nights.

Outside the red carpet, dozens of pro-Palestine protestors attempted to disrupt with event, with the NYPD intervening to stop demonstrators.