Kim Kardashian Releases Weird Nipple Bra As Part Of Skims Range

There’s SAVAGE X FENTY By Rihanna, Gisele Bündchen Intimates by Gisele Bündchen, and, of course, the queen of the undergarment world, Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

Now, Kim is leading the charge with an experimental brassiere design: Bras with fake nipples.

The bra features two pronounced dots where the nipples would be. Why would you want these? Who knows, but Kim has done it, it’s a thing, and it’s happening.

Kim explained the whole concept in an Instagram video

“The earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter, sea levels are rising, the ice sheets are shrinking,” she said.

“I'm no scientist but I believe everyone can do their skillset to do their part.

“That's why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple so no matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold.

Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder, and unlike the icebergs these aren't going anywhere”

Kim is also helping the planet with her new fripple lingerie, with “10% of sales from our SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra, as a one-time donation, to @1percentftp - a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet,”

So, what’s next? Maybe something for the fellas? Fake ball underwear for men? Or maybe even fake beer belly singlets? Fingers crossed we see something soon.

Image: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian