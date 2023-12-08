Kim Jong Un Cries Over North Korea's Birth Rate

And if a chubby, crying dictator doesn't get you in the mood for loving, I don't know what will.

This week, Coles and Woolies learned they'll be facing a senate inquiry into price-gouging after both chains announced billion-dollar profits during the cost-of-living crisis.

So, the supermarket bosses are going to get lectured by senators.. You know you've messed up when politicians are accusing you of being greedy and selfish.

In Victoria, police say neo-Nazi marches should be banned after men in balaclavas marched through Ballarat chanting "Australia is for the white man".

And these were definitely all white men. Actually, that's what the balaclavas are for - it's not for anonymity, they're all just so pasty they have to be sun smart. Maybe they should've been chanting Australia for the sunburned man.

To the tech world now, and music streaming service Spotify has announced it's dropping 1500 staff in another round of redundancies.

Apparently, it's all part of their new slogan: "Spotify: deep cuts, old cuts, and staff cuts".

But this is actually great news for Spotify. Now, they don't have to pay employees or musicians.

Meanwhile in Europe: once voted Italy's most handsome man 21-year-old Eduardo Santini, has sensationally quit his modelling job to join the Catholic priesthood.

It's weird, usually the only time we have an absolutely smoking priest is when they elect a new pope.

The hottest man in Italy has taken a vow of celibacy? You know who this is great news for? The second hottest man in Italy. He is booked OUT.

And from abs to apps, Tinder has unveiled its "Year In Swipe" report revealing 1 in 3 Aussie singles are "open to exploring".

"Open to exploring" is such a vague statement. It could mean anything from I want to go travelling, to I'm here to cheat on my wife with as many of you as possible.

But if you are joining Tinder to hook up with Italy's hottest man, I have some terrible news.