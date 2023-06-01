The Project

Kim Cattrall To Reprise Her Role As Samantha In Sex and the City Spin-Off

Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall is set to make her return as Samantha in the series’ comedy spin-off series ‘And Just Like That’.

The Sex and the City universe will be whole once again after it was reported that Kim Cattrall would make an appearance as Samantha Jones in the show’s comedy spin-off ‘And Just Like That’.

According to Variety, Cattrall will reprise her iconic role in the season two finale of the new show.

Unfortunately for die-hard fans, she will only be making an appearance in one scene.

According to sources, Cattrall filmed her dialogue on March 22 without seeing or speaking to the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

Cattrall and Parker have infamously had a rocky relationship, with Cattrall telling Piers Morgan back in 2017 of their “toxic relationship”.

“We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal,” Cattrall said.

