The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kim Cattrall Rumoured To Have Received $1 Million For 60 Second Cameo In ‘Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall Rumoured To Have Received $1 Million For 60 Second Cameo In ‘Just Like That’

The return of Kim Cattrall’s character in the Sex In The City sequel series ‘And Just Like That’ has brought her a massive payday, rumoured to have been $US 1 million for a 60 second cameo.

Cattrall had previously vowed to never play her SATC character, Samantha Jones, again, following a bitter feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw.

However, fans said the sequel series was just not the same without Samantha Jones and begged her to reconsider.

Her cameo in the last episode of season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’ lasted 60 seconds. It has been rumoured that she was paid $US 1 million ($AU 1.5 million) for the 20 lines she spoke in the scene. This would work out to $AU 25,864 per second of airtime.

When asked by the chief executive of TV network HBO what it would take for her to return, she requested money (obviously), but also to be styled by costume designer Patricia Field, who worked on the original series, but not the reboot.

Image: Max

Robert Irwin And Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Stun Fans With First Post As Couple
NEXT STORY

Robert Irwin And Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Stun Fans With First Post As Couple

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Robert Irwin And Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Stun Fans With First Post As Couple

    Robert Irwin And Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Stun Fans With First Post As Couple

    Robert Irwin and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey have left fans loving their first photo together, which has been posted on social media for the first time.
    Millennials And Gen Z-ers Are Picking Principles Over Big Paychecks

    Millennials And Gen Z-ers Are Picking Principles Over Big Paychecks

    A survey has shown that younger workers won't budge when it comes to staying true to their values, even when there's money on the table.
    Austria Is Offering A Year Of Free Train Travel For People Who Get The New Railcard Tattooed On Them

    Austria Is Offering A Year Of Free Train Travel For People Who Get The New Railcard Tattooed On Them

    The Austrian government is offering a year’s worth of free train travel to those who get the new railcard tattooed on them.
    Spanish Football President To Resign Over Unsolicited World Cup Final Kiss

    Spanish Football President To Resign Over Unsolicited World Cup Final Kiss

    Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales plans to resign after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him over his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso
    Kevin Hart In A Wheelchair After A Bet He Made Went Wrong

    Kevin Hart In A Wheelchair After A Bet He Made Went Wrong

    Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after he bet former American football star Stevan Ridley that he could beat him in a race, but ultimately ended up injuring himself.