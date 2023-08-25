Kim Cattrall Rumoured To Have Received $1 Million For 60 Second Cameo In ‘Just Like That’

Cattrall had previously vowed to never play her SATC character, Samantha Jones, again, following a bitter feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw.

However, fans said the sequel series was just not the same without Samantha Jones and begged her to reconsider.

Her cameo in the last episode of season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’ lasted 60 seconds. It has been rumoured that she was paid $US 1 million ($AU 1.5 million) for the 20 lines she spoke in the scene. This would work out to $AU 25,864 per second of airtime.

When asked by the chief executive of TV network HBO what it would take for her to return, she requested money (obviously), but also to be styled by costume designer Patricia Field, who worked on the original series, but not the reboot.

