The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kids That Grow Up With Pets Are Less Likely To Develop Food Allergies

Kids That Grow Up With Pets Are Less Likely To Develop Food Allergies

A study conducted in Japan showed that children exposed to indoor cats and dogs during foetal development and early infancy have fewer food allergies.

The study of over 66,000 children up to the age of three showed that 22% of children exposed to indoor dogs were far less likely to suffer from allergies to eggs, nuts and milk, while children who were exposed to cats were less likely to have soybean, wheat and egg allergies.

And given that nobody cares about soybean, this survey proves that dogs are better than cats.

It’s also perhaps worth noting that children who had been exposed to hamsters were far more likely to experience nut allergies and very smelly bedrooms.

Get a real pet; there’s a reason those things live for like ten weeks or whatever.

Pepsi Changes Its Logo And It's Kinda Just Like The Old One
NEXT STORY

Pepsi Changes Its Logo And It's Kinda Just Like The Old One

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pepsi Changes Its Logo And It's Kinda Just Like The Old One

Pepsi Changes Its Logo And It's Kinda Just Like The Old One

The cola wars continue to rage on.
Jennifer Aniston Says "A Whole Generation" Of People Find ‘Friends’ "Offensive"

Jennifer Aniston Says "A Whole Generation" Of People Find ‘Friends’ "Offensive"

Friends superstar Jennifer Aniston believes some scenes on the hit series should have been "thought through" a bit more.
Aussie Living In America Is Shocked The US Doesn't Have Chicken Salt

Aussie Living In America Is Shocked The US Doesn't Have Chicken Salt

Chicken salt is a beloved item that many Aussies enjoy. But one Aussie living in America was shocked to find those in the US haven't even heard of it.
Australians Can Finally Add Their Medicare Card To Their Phones, But There’s A Catch

Australians Can Finally Add Their Medicare Card To Their Phones, But There’s A Catch

Aussies rejoice. The days of needing to carry around a physical Medicare card are over after the government announced we could finally add the card to our phones. But there’s a catch…
Actor Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Helped Rescue Children During Nashville School Shooting

Actor Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Helped Rescue Children During Nashville School Shooting

Actor Melissa Joan Hart, best known for her roles in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Clarissa Explains It All, has revealed she helped rescue children during the Nashville school shooting.