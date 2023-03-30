Kids That Grow Up With Pets Are Less Likely To Develop Food Allergies

The study of over 66,000 children up to the age of three showed that 22% of children exposed to indoor dogs were far less likely to suffer from allergies to eggs, nuts and milk, while children who were exposed to cats were less likely to have soybean, wheat and egg allergies.

And given that nobody cares about soybean, this survey proves that dogs are better than cats.

It’s also perhaps worth noting that children who had been exposed to hamsters were far more likely to experience nut allergies and very smelly bedrooms.

Get a real pet; there’s a reason those things live for like ten weeks or whatever.