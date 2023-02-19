The Project

Kid's Show Bluey Has Started A New TikTok Trend In America... And It's Not Nice To Aussies!

Aussie children show Bluey has sparked a new trend on TikTok that sees Americans mock the Aussie accent over one word.

In an episode of season 3, Bluey's sister Bingo says "Airport, I'm not going to the airport".

Those with ears more tuned-in to American accents have been having a hard time coming to terms with the Australian pronunciation of 'airport'.

"Sorry to all Australians but the 'ehpowt' pronunciation is bizarre," said one TikToker.

With over 84,000 videos, and climbing, now on TikTok using the soundbite, Americans are claiming they need to say the word out of the side of their mouth to replicate the pronunciation.

Many Aussies are defending their accent, saying they have no idea what the big difference is.

"People saying the way she says 'airport' scratches an itch in their brain...whilst us Aussies are here wondering what's so different about it," said one Australian.

Image: ABC

