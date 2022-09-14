The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kids As Young As Six Show Signs Of Scepticism Over Things Teachers Or Parents Tell Them, New Study Finds

Kids As Young As Six Show Signs Of Scepticism Over Things Teachers Or Parents Tell Them, New Study Finds

Children don’t actually believe everything they’re told, as new research found kids show signs of scepticism from as young as six-years-old.

A new study from the University of Toronto and Harvard University set out to investigate if and why children begin to question what they are told by authority figures such as their parents or teachers.  

  

Researchers found that when children as young as six were given surprising information from an adult, they sought further information by asking questions to testing the claims themselves.  

  

Children who were older than six were found to show a greater understanding of how to explore and verify their doubts.  

  

“The research shows that as children age, they become more sceptical of what adults tell them,” lead author Samantha Cottrell, from the Childhood Learning and Development (ChiLD) Lab at the University of Toronto, said.   

  

“This explains why older children are more likely to try to verify claims and are more intentional about their exploration of objects.”  

  

Researchers explained that because children learn on their own through observation and experimentation, they tend to seek out more information by asking questions or testing the surprising claims themselves.  

  

The findings suggest children become more aware of their doubts as they age and are more likely to question what they are told by adults.  

  

“There is still a lot we don’t know. But what’s clear is children don’t believe everything they are told,” says co-author Samuel Ronfard.  

  

“They think about what they’ve been told, and if they’re sceptical, they seek out additional information that could confirm or disconfirm it.” 

New Research Has Found The Perfect Way To Ensure Your Kids Actually Go To Sleep
NEXT STORY

New Research Has Found The Perfect Way To Ensure Your Kids Actually Go To Sleep

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Research Has Found The Perfect Way To Ensure Your Kids Actually Go To Sleep

New Research Has Found The Perfect Way To Ensure Your Kids Actually Go To Sleep

Researchers and scientists have been working on the best way to get babies back to sleep, and they reckon they've got a plan.
It Appears That “Closeness” And “Otherness” Are The Secret To Reigniting The Spark In Your Relationship

It Appears That “Closeness” And “Otherness” Are The Secret To Reigniting The Spark In Your Relationship

Forget chocolate and oysters. Is learning new things about your partner the secret to increased sexual desire?
Popular Wine Town Mudgee Crowned Australia's Top Tourist Town For Second Year Running

Popular Wine Town Mudgee Crowned Australia's Top Tourist Town For Second Year Running

The NSW wine region of Mudgee has beaten out Bendigo and Mandurah to claim the title of Australia's top tourist town for 2022.
Budget Airline And Their Reply To Customer Complaint Divides Opinion

Budget Airline And Their Reply To Customer Complaint Divides Opinion

Budget airline Ryanair has divided opinion with a cheeky reply on social media.
Pandemic Leave Payments To Continue Until Isolation Guidance Ends

Pandemic Leave Payments To Continue Until Isolation Guidance Ends

Paid pandemic leave for COVID-19 positive workers will be extended indefinitely, national cabinet has agreed.