Kids As Young As Six Show Signs Of Scepticism Over Things Teachers Or Parents Tell Them, New Study Finds

A new study from the University of Toronto and Harvard University set out to investigate if and why children begin to question what they are told by authority figures such as their parents or teachers.

Researchers found that when children as young as six were given surprising information from an adult, they sought further information by asking questions to testing the claims themselves.

Children who were older than six were found to show a greater understanding of how to explore and verify their doubts.

“The research shows that as children age, they become more sceptical of what adults tell them,” lead author Samantha Cottrell, from the Childhood Learning and Development (ChiLD) Lab at the University of Toronto, said.

“This explains why older children are more likely to try to verify claims and are more intentional about their exploration of objects.”

Researchers explained that because children learn on their own through observation and experimentation, they tend to seek out more information by asking questions or testing the surprising claims themselves.

The findings suggest children become more aware of their doubts as they age and are more likely to question what they are told by adults.

“There is still a lot we don’t know. But what’s clear is children don’t believe everything they are told,” says co-author Samuel Ronfard.

“They think about what they’ve been told, and if they’re sceptical, they seek out additional information that could confirm or disconfirm it.”