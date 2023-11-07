The Project

Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

Known for their excessive spending and indulgent lifestyles, the Kardashians take a surprisingly low key approach to tooth fairy rewards.

Khloé’s young daughter True recounted the story behind her latest lost tooth in a video posted to Instagram, telling her mum’s 311 million followers how her tooth fell out when she bit into some chicken. 

Commenters speculated about what extravagant reward the five-year-old girl would have received from the tooth fairy, before mum Khloé jumped into the comment section to set the matter straight. 

Responding to a fan who asked how much the tooth fairy left, Khloé responded “the tooth fairy brought her a note from the tooth fairy herself covered in a slime activity kit and 23 dollars. She lost 3 teeth so far so that's why $23.”

Another follower commented “Tooth fairy, probably Finna bring $1000” and was quickly shut down by the reality star.

“Not this tooth fairy lol,” she responded.

True is one of two children Khloé shares with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. 

 
