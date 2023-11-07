Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

Khloé’s young daughter True recounted the story behind her latest lost tooth in a video posted to Instagram, telling her mum’s 311 million followers how her tooth fell out when she bit into some chicken.

Commenters speculated about what extravagant reward the five-year-old girl would have received from the tooth fairy, before mum Khloé jumped into the comment section to set the matter straight.

Responding to a fan who asked how much the tooth fairy left, Khloé responded “the tooth fairy brought her a note from the tooth fairy herself covered in a slime activity kit and 23 dollars. She lost 3 teeth so far so that's why $23.”

Another follower commented “Tooth fairy, probably Finna bring $1000” and was quickly shut down by the reality star.

“Not this tooth fairy lol,” she responded.

True is one of two children Khloé shares with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.