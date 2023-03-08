K'Gari (Fraser Island) Authorities Fine Dog Owners $143 For Bringing Their Pet Onto The Island

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) issued a fine to one man, while others "fled in vessels" with their domestic dogs.

Domestic dogs have been banned on K'gari since 1991, and senior ranger Linda Behrendorff said QPWS rangers had issued 20 on-the-spot Penalty Infringement Notices since 2015.

"The safety of our staff and visitors to K'gari is our number one priority, and rangers make no apology for holding people to account who bring their dogs onto the island," Behrendorff said.

"In 1991, QPWS banned domestic dogs from the World Heritage area, and the Fraser Coast Regional Council supported QPWS by banning dogs in residential areas," she said.

"These bans were implemented to protect the wongari (dingo) population from diseases and viruses, and also to protect domestic dogs from being attacked.

"This is not a recent change in legislation, and rangers are frustrated each time a person unlawfully brings a dog onto the island."

Only certified support or assistance dogs are permitted on the island and must have an identifying coat, harness badge or tag. They must also be kept on a lead at all times.

Image: Department of Environment and Science Queensland