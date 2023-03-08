The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

K'Gari (Fraser Island) Authorities Fine Dog Owners $143 For Bringing Their Pet Onto The Island

K'Gari (Fraser Island) Authorities Fine Dog Owners $143 For Bringing Their Pet Onto The Island

A family holiday has ended in a $143 fine, after a man was caught with his pet dog on K'Gari (Fraser Island)

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) issued a fine to one man, while others "fled in vessels" with their domestic dogs.

Domestic dogs have been banned on K'gari since 1991, and senior ranger Linda Behrendorff said QPWS rangers had issued 20 on-the-spot Penalty Infringement Notices since 2015.

"The safety of our staff and visitors to K'gari is our number one priority, and rangers make no apology for holding people to account who bring their dogs onto the island," Behrendorff said.

"In 1991, QPWS banned domestic dogs from the World Heritage area, and the Fraser Coast Regional Council supported QPWS by banning dogs in residential areas," she said.

"These bans were implemented to protect the wongari (dingo) population from diseases and viruses, and also to protect domestic dogs from being attacked.

"This is not a recent change in legislation, and rangers are frustrated each time a person unlawfully brings a dog onto the island."

Only certified support or assistance dogs are permitted on the island and must have an identifying coat, harness badge or tag. They must also be kept on a lead at all times.

Image: Department of Environment and Science Queensland

The Real Reason People Find Clowns Frightening
NEXT STORY

The Real Reason People Find Clowns Frightening

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Real Reason People Find Clowns Frightening

    The Real Reason People Find Clowns Frightening

    You never know how many will jump out of that little car.
    You Could Get Paid $2000 To Read Your Favourite Books In Bed

    You Could Get Paid $2000 To Read Your Favourite Books In Bed

    Researchers are giving bookworms the chance to be paid A$2000 to read in bed.
    Spanish Woman Wins Divorce Settlement And Will Be Paid For 25 Years Of Unpaid Labour

    Spanish Woman Wins Divorce Settlement And Will Be Paid For 25 Years Of Unpaid Labour

    We've all had jobs that underpay, and most of us have been in relationships where we feel taken advantage of, but what happens when these things collide?
    Saturn To Enter Pisces Today In Rare Celestial Event Not Seen In Australia Since 1996

    Saturn To Enter Pisces Today In Rare Celestial Event Not Seen In Australia Since 1996

    For the first time in 30 years, a rare celestial event will hit Australia today as Saturn enters Pisces.
    Families Of MH370 Victims Plea For New Search For The Missing Plane

    Families Of MH370 Victims Plea For New Search For The Missing Plane

    Families of those on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared mysteriously nine years ago, have called on the Malaysian government to allow US seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity to mount a new search.