KFC Unveils Luxury $900 New Year’s Eve Dinner

The restaurant offers the experience with a price range of AU$600 to $900 per person.

The meal includes 12 pieces of chicken, six wings, a twister, a zinger burger, popcorn, family fires, cheesecake and unlimited drinks.

The experience also includes a view of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, while the New Year’s Eve fireworks show is on.

Taking to X, Carla shared her shock at the price of the experience, with many of her 283,600 followers sharing her upset.

"If that price is KFC, I don't want to see how much dinner will be at a good restaurant,” one X user wrote.

"Tap water seems like a good option,” one person commented, while another added, “How to say that you are in Dubai, without saying that you are in Dubai.”