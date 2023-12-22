The Project

KFC Customers Rage After American-Style Truck Takes Up Four Car Spots

KFC customers have been raging after the driver of a monster American-style truck parked across four spaces.

The Ford F-250 pick-up was parked lengthways across four spots in the car park of Mooroolbark restaurant in Melbourne’s east.

“KFC Mooroolbark this evening, 7 pm car park crowded, drive-thru out into the street and a shop full of people with the typical 20-30 (minute) wait,” one angry KFC customer posted on Facebook.

The post attracted a lot of anger, with many describing the driver as “selfish” and a “drop kick”, amongst harsher words.

American-style pick-up trucks have gained popularity on Aussie roads, with a 45 per cent increase in sales for vehicles like the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford Raptor and RAM 1500. 8,000 of these big cars sold in Australia in 2022, with the number set to be higher in 2023.

In October 2023, Standards Australia proposed to increase the size of parking spots across Australia to cater to the rising popularity of big cars.

The proposal would see off-street parking bays increase to 5.6 metres in length to cover the vehicle dimensions of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Currently, the national dimension requirements for on-street and off-street parking spaces set by Standard Australia is 2.4 metres by 5.4 metres.

