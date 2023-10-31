KFC Announces One Lucky Couple Will Win A $80,000 KFC Wedding (Yep, You Read That Right)

The fried chicken connoisseurs are releasing a new BBQ Onion Ring Burger that features two crispy onion rings, which are the perfect symbol of unity and commitment.

To celebrate love and the launch of the new BBQ onion ring burger, KFC is inviting customers to come up with the most creative proposal picture to win an $80,000 wedding package.

The wedding package will include KFC catering, theming, venue hire, photography and entertainment.

The new burger has an Original Recipe chicken fillet, cheese, lettuce, a new sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and two onion rings. And if you’re not feeling like eating an entire burger, onion rings are available for purchase separately.

The competition is open to all Australians above the age of 18, regardless of gender, sexual preference or religion.

Anyone interested in entering the competition will have to visit the KFC Weddings website, share a proposal picture, explain in 100 words or less why you deserve a KFC wedding, as well as submitting a 15-second introduction video, expressing your love for KFC.

KFC Australia’s chief marketing officer Tami Cunningham said, “We know our customers love our fried chicken almost as much as they love their partners, so what could go better together than KFC and weddings, a moment of celebration where our delicious chicken can be enjoyed right at the heart.

“We’re also incredibly excited for Aussies to sink their teeth into our new BBQ onion ring burger; we have a feeling this will be a new fan favourite for many years to come.”

The BBQ onion ring burger will be available at participating stores and via the KFC app, excluding WA and Wollongong from October 31 to November 27.