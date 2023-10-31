The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

KFC Announces One Lucky Couple Will Win A $80,000 KFC Wedding (Yep, You Read That Right)

KFC Announces One Lucky Couple Will Win A $80,000 KFC Wedding (Yep, You Read That Right)

If you’ve ever dreamed of having a Kentucky-Fried wedding, you’re in luck because KFC is bringing back their famous KFC Weddings.

The fried chicken connoisseurs are releasing a new BBQ Onion Ring Burger that features two crispy onion rings, which are the perfect symbol of unity and commitment.

To celebrate love and the launch of the new BBQ onion ring burger, KFC is inviting customers to come up with the most creative proposal picture to win an $80,000 wedding package.

The wedding package will include KFC catering, theming, venue hire, photography and entertainment.

The new burger has an Original Recipe chicken fillet, cheese, lettuce, a new sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and two onion rings. And if you’re not feeling like eating an entire burger, onion rings are available for purchase separately.

The competition is open to all Australians above the age of 18, regardless of gender, sexual preference or religion.

Anyone interested in entering the competition will have to visit the KFC Weddings website, share a proposal picture, explain in 100 words or less why you deserve a KFC wedding, as well as submitting a 15-second introduction video, expressing your love for KFC.

KFC Australia’s chief marketing officer Tami Cunningham said, “We know our customers love our fried chicken almost as much as they love their partners, so what could go better together than KFC and weddings, a moment of celebration where our delicious chicken can be enjoyed right at the heart.

“We’re also incredibly excited for Aussies to sink their teeth into our new BBQ onion ring burger; we have a feeling this will be a new fan favourite for many years to come.”

The BBQ onion ring burger will be available at participating stores and via the KFC app, excluding WA and Wollongong from October 31 to November 27.

Welfare Recipients Confused After Potentially Unlawful Debt Wiped
NEXT STORY

Welfare Recipients Confused After Potentially Unlawful Debt Wiped

Advertisement

Related Articles

Welfare Recipients Confused After Potentially Unlawful Debt Wiped

Welfare Recipients Confused After Potentially Unlawful Debt Wiped

For 86,000 welfare recipients, debt they’ve been told they owe has suddenly vanished.
Hamas Release Video Of Three Israeli Hostages

Hamas Release Video Of Three Israeli Hostages

A video released by Hamas that shows three of the hostages seized by the Islamist movement on October 7 has been condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "cruel psychological propaganda".
New Study Suggests Getting Angry Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

New Study Suggests Getting Angry Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

New research published by the American Psychological Association suggests that anger is a powerful motivator for people aiming to achieve challenging goals.
New Survey Reveals More Than Half Of Parents Steal Their Kids Halloween Lollies

New Survey Reveals More Than Half Of Parents Steal Their Kids Halloween Lollies

Nearly 60% of parents surveyed admitted to sneaking lollies from their kids' Halloween haul after they'd gone to bed.
Investigation Underway After Two Errors Were Found In VCE Maths Exam

Investigation Underway After Two Errors Were Found In VCE Maths Exam

The Victorian Department of Education has acknowledged that there were two errors in the second general maths exam on Monday, with The Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority now investigating.