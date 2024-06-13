Kevin Jonas Reveals He Had Skin Cancer Removed

Taking to Instagram, the eldest Jonas brother shared a video showing a small red spot on his forehead, explaining that it was a basal cell carcinoma.

“Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow,” he said in the video, adding a post-surgery shot of his bandages as well.

"Friendly reminder to get your moles checked," Kevin captioned the post.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that forms in the basal cells of your skin. Basal cells exist in the lower part of your epidermis, which is the outside layer of your skin.

The Jonas brother finished the video with a reminder to his fans and followers to stay up to date on their skin checks.

"Now it’s time to heal, heading home. Make sure to get those moles checked, people."