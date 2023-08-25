The Project

Kevin Hart In A Wheelchair After A Bet He Made Went Wrong

Kevin Hart is now wheelchair-bound after he bet former American football star Stevan Ridley that he could beat him in a race, but ultimately ended up injuring himself.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said that he didn’t want to alarm anyone if he was seen in public, explaining how he ended up in a wheelchair.

Hart bet NFL star Ridley to a “40-yard dash” but ended up tearing his abductors in his lower abdomen.

“Guys, I blew all my s**t,” Hart said.

“Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore ’em. … I can’t walk!”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” he lamented.

“Respect that age or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. Sit my ass down. This is 44.”

Many celebrities wished the comedian well in the comments.

Dwayne, ‘The Rock’ Johnson, shared that he also tore his abductor off his pelvis during a wrestling match.”True story. You’ll be fine.”

“Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!” actor Will Smith shared.

Comedian Wanda Sykes commented, “If 44 is kicking yo ass..wait til you hit 55…you might just disintegrate. Get well dummy!”

“You gotta warm up for about 10 minutes, big fella!” Singer Mario suggested.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

