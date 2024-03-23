Kensington Palace Thanks The Public For Their Support After Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

In a statement, Kensington Palace said the couple has been “extremely moved” by the public’s response.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," the statement said.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australians are "sending support and strength" to Kate after her announcement she is receiving chemotherapy to treat cancer.

"My thoughts, and those of Australians, are with the Princess of Wales and her family following the news of her cancer diagnosis," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

Albanese said the Princess showed "extraordinary courage" with her public statement.

"We are sending support and strength in this difficult time as she undergoes treatment, and we wish her well for a speedy recovery."

Katee revealed the news in a video message at 6pm local time (5am AEDT), saying the diagnosis was a "huge shock".

The 42-year-old mother of three said she was told she had cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery nine weeks ago at the private London Clinic.

"The surgery was successful," she said in the video message.

"However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

The news comes after weeks of speculation about the royal's health.

With AAP.

Image: Kensington Palace