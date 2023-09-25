Kelly Clarkson Surprises Busker With Impromptu Tina Turner Cover

The Breakaway singer shared a video to Instagram explaining that she was on her way to sound check for the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas when she stopped to tip a busker.

The street performer then offered Clarkson the microphone. Clarkson then belts out Tina Turner’s smash hit “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”.

“I was on my way to soundcheck for iHeartRadio [festival] tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing Tina Turner,” the Grammy-winning singer wrote in the caption. “Then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!”

In the video, it takes the busker a good few seconds before she realises that it’s Kelly Clarkson singing.

“She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off!”