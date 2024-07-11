The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Katy Perry Tipped To Perform At 2024 AFL Grand Final

Katy Perry Tipped To Perform At 2024 AFL Grand Final

It’s been a slightly cursed honour in recent years, but the rumours are already swirling about who will perform at the AFL Grand Final.

The AFL is in “advanced stages of talks with Perry’s management about a multimillion-dollar deal”, the Herald Sun reported.

But the AFL reportedly told the Herald Sun the announcement will be made “shortly”.

“We will be in a position to make an announcement on this year’s Telstra pre-game entertainment shortly,” it said.

Perry already knows how to get the MCG bouncing, having performed at the final of the historic Women’s T20 Final in 2020.

The Australian team joined Perry onstage for the performance just moments after being crowned champions in front of a record crowd.

If Perry were to perform at this year’s AFL Grand Final, it would coincide with the release of her new album.

Perry announced on Thursday she will release a new album called 143 in September.

On Instagram, Perry shared the artwork for the album cover, which shows her wearing a transparent ensemble with long flowing hair.

The record is available to pre-order now, according to the caption, and will be released on September 20 - a month before her 40th birthday.

With AAP.

Olympian Says We Should ‘Look Good, Feel Good’ To Perform Our Job Better
NEXT STORY

Olympian Says We Should ‘Look Good, Feel Good’ To Perform Our Job Better

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Olympian Says We Should ‘Look Good, Feel Good’ To Perform Our Job Better

    Olympian Says We Should ‘Look Good, Feel Good’ To Perform Our Job Better

    In Netflix’s SPRINT, a docuseries following Olympic athletes on their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, US athlete Sha’Carri Richardson has shared that she lives by the mantra ‘look good, feel good, do good.’
    Experts Reveal That People With Certain Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat On You

    Experts Reveal That People With Certain Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat On You

    A survey conducted by Ashley Madison, a dating website for married people, has revealed that there are certain professions that are more likely than others to participate in infidelity.
    Ash Barty's Wimbledon Anniversary Comeback On Centre Court Shows She’s Still Got It

    Ash Barty's Wimbledon Anniversary Comeback On Centre Court Shows She’s Still Got It

    Exactly three years since she won the Wimbledon singles title on Centre Court, Ash Barty was back, turning out in a hit-and-giggle invitation match.
    AI Technology Such As Alexa Frequently Shows Signs Of An ‘Empathy Gap’, Which Could Cause Kids Harm

    AI Technology Such As Alexa Frequently Shows Signs Of An ‘Empathy Gap’, Which Could Cause Kids Harm

    A study out of the University of Cambridge has found that young people are at risk of harm or distress when using AI chatbots, warning that many of the devices children interact with have an “empathy gap”.
    German Tourist Shocked To Discover Aussies Use A Top Sheet On Beds

    German Tourist Shocked To Discover Aussies Use A Top Sheet On Beds

    Two German tourists were shocked when they discovered that Aussies use a top sheet when making their bed, as they had no idea that a top sheet even existed.