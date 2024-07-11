Katy Perry Tipped To Perform At 2024 AFL Grand Final

The AFL is in “advanced stages of talks with Perry’s management about a multimillion-dollar deal”, the Herald Sun reported.

But the AFL reportedly told the Herald Sun the announcement will be made “shortly”.

“We will be in a position to make an announcement on this year’s Telstra pre-game entertainment shortly,” it said.

Perry already knows how to get the MCG bouncing, having performed at the final of the historic Women’s T20 Final in 2020.

The Australian team joined Perry onstage for the performance just moments after being crowned champions in front of a record crowd.

If Perry were to perform at this year’s AFL Grand Final, it would coincide with the release of her new album.

Perry announced on Thursday she will release a new album called 143 in September.

On Instagram, Perry shared the artwork for the album cover, which shows her wearing a transparent ensemble with long flowing hair.

The record is available to pre-order now, according to the caption, and will be released on September 20 - a month before her 40th birthday.

With AAP.