Katy Perry Slammed For Her “Unhinged” Behaviour On American Idol

One TikTok user made a compilation of the deranged antics that Katy Perry unleashed on the hopeful singers. Perry is very convincing when she says to Evan Williams,

“The challenging thing about love is when you love something, you have to let it go. We have to let you go…”

After a long pause, just as Williams accepts, he has not made it further into the competition, “Into the Top 24!”

“You may not go home to flip burgers, but you will be going home,” she tells Zachariah Smith as his children are watching on Zoom.

“To pack a new bag to come back to the Top 24.” The children took a minute to realise that their dad had actually made it to the next stage in the competition. Twitter users were not happy with the way Perry delivered the news.

“Turned on American Idol for shits and giggles tonight. Why does Katy Perry commit psychological warfare every time she delivers the you made it news?” one user said.

“Is it just me, or does it bug anyone else that Katy Perry keeps trolling people about whether they made it to the top 24 or not? I feel it’s cruel to make them think they aren’t going through…and the say, Yeah, you made it!” another Twitter user said.

This backlash comes as Perry was criticised for “mum-shaming” a contestant who later quit the show.

25-year-old mother, Sara Beth Liebe, told the judges she was a mother of three. Perry was in shock after hearing this revelation, pretending that she was fainting on the judge’s table.

“If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” Liebe said, prompting Perry to reply, “Honey, you been laying on the table too much.”

“At the start of my audition, before I sang, I mentioned that I had three children and was a young mother, and Katy Perry made a joke that wasn’t super kind,” Liebe said.

“I don’t have too much to say on my feelings about it because it’s probably pretty self-explanatory. It was embarrassing to have that on TV. And it was hurtful and, you know, that’s that.”