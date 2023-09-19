The Project

Katy Perry Sells Rights To Her Music For $225 Million

Pop star Katy Perry has sold the rights to all five of her major label studio albums for $225 million ($AU 350 million).

Perry sold the rights to albums One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, PRISM, Witness and Smile to Litmus Music, which is backed by Carlyle, a global investment firm.

Former Capitol Records president Dan McCarroll said that he was honoured to partner with Katy Perry to help Litmus manage her repertoire. Capitol Records is the label that released Katy Perry’s albums.

However, music that was released under her real name, Katy Hudson, was not included in the sale. Before she rose to global superstardom, Katy had released a self-titled Christian rock record.

Perry is the most recent artist to sell her back catalogues. In February, Justin Bieber sold the rights to all of his music released before 2022 for $US 200 million to Hipgnosis Song Management. At the time, the founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management said, “This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70.”

Blondie, Stevie Wonder and Iggy Azalea have also sold the rights to their music.

In 2020, Bob Dylan transferred the rights to his entire back catalogue to Universal Music, however, details of the sale were not released. It is estimated he sold 600 songs for $US 300 million.

