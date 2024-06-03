The Project

Katy Perry Posts Edited Version Of Harrison Bukter's Infamous Graduation Speech

Katy Perry has started off Pride Month with a bang, a firework even, after sharing an edited version of Harrison Bukter's infamous graduation speech, dedicating it to the 'girls' and 'gays'.

If you missed it, Kansas City Chief player Harrison Bukter gave a 20-minute commencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas last month.

In the controversial speech, Bukter made homophobic and sexist comments, calling Pride Month a "deadly sin" and suggesting that a woman's accomplishments in the home are more valuable than any academic accomplishment.

'Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride,' Perry captioned the edited speech, which she posted to her Instagram.

In Perry's version of the speech, Butker's words were heavily edited to instead praise female graduates.

'For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives,' Bukter appeared to say in the edited clip.

'How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career? I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world,' he continued.

'The road ahead is bright, things are changing, society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion,' he went on.

'With that said, I want to say happy Pride Month to all of you. And congratulations Class of 2024,' the speech concluded.

