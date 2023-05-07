Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral

The pop star was captured looking very confused and lost while she searched for her seat.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

She later tweeted, “Don’t worry guys I found my seat.”

The ‘Hot N Cold’ singer was then photographed having a stumble whilst leaving the ceremony.

Katy Perry has provided us with another memeable moment at the coronation - she doing the huns werk and we thank her 👑 — Metro (@MetroUK) May 6, 2023

Some Twitter users were quick to point out the reason why she may have tripped.

“She can’t see over the bloody hat,” one user said.

“The way she’s trying to look for her seat with that hat, it’s adorable and funny at the same time,” another wrote.

“Me as a kid going aisle to aisle after getting lost in the grocery store,” another jested.

However, these mishaps did not stop the artist from taking some happy snaps with fans.

Katy Perry is the main event during the #Coronation. pic.twitter.com/wPgE2UI07c — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 6, 2023

Perry is set to perform at the Coronation Concert, alongside Take That, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and Freya Ridings among others.

“I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking,” she said in a statement.

Image: Getty & Twitter @PopBase