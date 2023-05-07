The Project

Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral

A video of Katy Perry looking for her assigned seat at the coronation has gone viral.

The pop star was captured looking very confused and lost while she searched for her seat.

She later tweeted, “Don’t worry guys I found my seat.”

The ‘Hot N Cold’ singer was then photographed having a stumble whilst leaving the ceremony.

Some Twitter users were quick to point out the reason why she may have tripped.

“She can’t see over the bloody hat,” one user said.

“The way she’s trying to look for her seat with that hat, it’s adorable and funny at the same time,” another wrote.

“Me as a kid going aisle to aisle after getting lost in the grocery store,” another jested.

However, these mishaps did not stop the artist from taking some happy snaps with fans.

Perry is set to perform at the Coronation Concert, alongside Take That, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and Freya Ridings among others.

“I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking,” she said in a statement.

Image: Getty & Twitter @PopBase

Friends Share Heartfelt Memories Of Their Mate, Jock Zonfrillo
Friends Share Heartfelt Memories Of Their Mate, Jock Zonfrillo

