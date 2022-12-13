Katie Holmes Brings Back Polarising Y2K Look On Red Carpet

Holmes walked the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 red carpet in New York last Friday in a strapless minidress over bootcut jeans and black sneakers.

She accessorised with a nose ring, black shoulder bag and loose brunette waves.

This had social media users in a frenzy, with many absolutely hating the look. “No we cannot bring the dress jeans combo NO.”

“I WILL NOT go back!!!!! DO YOU HEAR ME???? NO!!!!!!!!” one person commented on Instagram.

Others jested, “Did she think it was a zoom event?”

Ashley Tisdale, Miley Cyrus and Jessica Alba are some of the celebs who rocked this iconic look on red carpets back in the day.