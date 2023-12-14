Kathleen Folbigg's Convictions Overturned After 20 Years

"I hoped and prayed that one day I would be able to stand here with my name cleared," she said outside the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal, where applause broke out minutes earlier as her convictions were quashed on Thursday.

Once labelled Australia's worst female serial killer, the 56-year-old was granted an unconditional pardon and released from jail in June after an inquiry heard there was reasonable doubt about her guilt.

"Today she is a free woman," Ms Folbigg's lawyer Rhanee Rego said, adding that her imprisonment should become a major impetus to improve the legal system.

In a final report released in November, inquiry commissioner Tom Bathurst KC found there was an "identifiable cause" for three of the deaths and Ms Folbigg's relationship with her children did not support the case that she killed them.

Mr Bathurst's report was sent to the appeal court, which delivered its ruling on Thursday.

"While the verdicts at trial were reasonably open on the evidence then available, there is now reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg's guilt," NSW Chief Justice Andrew Bell said.

"It is appropriate Ms Folbigg's convictions … be quashed," he said.

A substantial and significant new body of scientific evidence had become available since Ms Folbigg's trial, diminishing the force of what had previously been relied upon as powerful coincidence and tendency evidence, the court ruled.

The judges agreed with Mr Bathurst's finding that the mother's diary entries - controversially used to help secure her convictions - did not demonstrate Ms Folbigg's guilt.

"It may readily be understood how certain entries, viewed in isolation, had a powerful influence on the original jury," Justice Bell said.

"Viewed in their full context, however, as they must be, and informed by the expert psychological and psychiatric expert evidence ... which was not before the jury ... the diary entries were not reliable admissions of guilt."

The diaries showed Ms Folbigg's private feelings in words she never expected to be read and interpreted by strangers.

"They took my words out of context and they turned them against me," Ms Folbigg said after her acquittal.

"I love my children and I always will."