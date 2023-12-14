The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kathleen Folbigg's Convictions Overturned After 20 Years

Kathleen Folbigg's Convictions Overturned After 20 Years

After spending more than two decades in jail, Kathleen Folbigg has been cleared of causing the deaths of her four children.

"I hoped and prayed that one day I would be able to stand here with my name cleared," she said outside the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal, where applause broke out minutes earlier as her convictions were quashed on Thursday.

Once labelled Australia's worst female serial killer, the 56-year-old was granted an unconditional pardon and released from jail in June after an inquiry heard there was reasonable doubt about her guilt.

"Today she is a free woman," Ms Folbigg's lawyer Rhanee Rego said, adding that her imprisonment should become a major impetus to improve the legal system.

In a final report released in November, inquiry commissioner Tom Bathurst KC found there was an "identifiable cause" for three of the deaths and Ms Folbigg's relationship with her children did not support the case that she killed them.

Mr Bathurst's report was sent to the appeal court, which delivered its ruling on Thursday.

"While the verdicts at trial were reasonably open on the evidence then available, there is now reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg's guilt," NSW Chief Justice Andrew Bell said.

"It is appropriate Ms Folbigg's convictions … be quashed," he said.

A substantial and significant new body of scientific evidence had become available since Ms Folbigg's trial, diminishing the force of what had previously been relied upon as powerful coincidence and tendency evidence, the court ruled.

The judges agreed with Mr Bathurst's finding that the mother's diary entries - controversially used to help secure her convictions - did not demonstrate Ms Folbigg's guilt.

"It may readily be understood how certain entries, viewed in isolation, had a powerful influence on the original jury," Justice Bell said.

"Viewed in their full context, however, as they must be, and informed by the expert psychological and psychiatric expert evidence ... which was not before the jury ... the diary entries were not reliable admissions of guilt."

The diaries showed Ms Folbigg's private feelings in words she never expected to be read and interpreted by strangers.

"They took my words out of context and they turned them against me," Ms Folbigg said after her acquittal.

"I love my children and I always will."

 

Northern Territory Government Spokesperson On Solar Power
NEXT STORY

Northern Territory Government Spokesperson On Solar Power

Advertisement

Related Articles

Northern Territory Government Spokesperson On Solar Power

Northern Territory Government Spokesperson On Solar Power

Northern Territory Government Spokesperson On Solar Power
Netball Australia Agrees Pay Deal With Players As CEO Resigns

Netball Australia Agrees Pay Deal With Players As CEO Resigns

Netball Australia is determined to come out on top in the "war on talent" after finally ending the sport's long-running pay dispute following the departure of the organisation's chief executive.
Swedish Tourist Gets Slammed For Claiming Aussies Don't Treat Their Dogs As Pets

Swedish Tourist Gets Slammed For Claiming Aussies Don't Treat Their Dogs As Pets

A Swedish tourist took to TikTok to share the "culture shocks" she has experienced in Australia, but one really rubbed Aussies the wrong way.
Dog Optical Illusion Leaves Internet Users Confused

Dog Optical Illusion Leaves Internet Users Confused

A dog optical illusion has left viewers baffled about what kind of dog they're looking at. Can you figure it out?
Babies Are Set To Be Given More 'Floral' Names In 2024, Research Says

Babies Are Set To Be Given More 'Floral' Names In 2024, Research Says

When it comes to naming newborns, you can apparently forget about “Tom” and “Sarah”, with a UK survey predicting flower power is set to be the next big thing in baby names