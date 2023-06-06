The Project

Kathleen Folbigg Enjoys Real Milk And Tea During Her First Night Of Freedom In 20 Years

Kathleen Folbigg has had her first night of freedom in 20 years after she was pardoned for the deaths of her four children on Monday morning.

Calm and composed in her first public statement since her release, Kathleen Folbigg paid tribute to the devoted few who stayed by her in the darkest days.

"My eternal gratitude goes to my friends and family, especially Tracy and her family, I wouldn't have survived this ordeal without them," Folbigg said.

Folbigg spent her night of freedom catching up with the world.

Things like iPhones and smart TVs, but it's been the simple things like petting a dog and drinking tea from a real cup that's kept her smiling.

"That sounds basic to you all, but she's grateful," said friend Tracy Chapman.

"Decent tea, real milk.

"And slept in a real bed last night. She's actually, she said it was the first time she's been able to sleep properly in 20 years."

Despite the final report of the inquiry into her convictions still weeks away, Folbigg has been given an unconditional reprieve, with reasonable doubt raised by new scientific evidence.

Now legal experts are pushing for Australia to establish a Criminal Cases Review Commission, a statutory body working at arm's length from the courts, to investigate claims of wrongful conviction just like they have in England, Wales, Scotland, New Zealand, and Canada.

