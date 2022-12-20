Kate Winslet Reveals, After 25 Years, Whether Jack Would Have Survived On The Door In The Ocean

This week everyone’s talking about James Cameron’s latest epic, Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

But his latest release also coincides with the anniversary of one of his most beloved films - Titanic.

It’s been 25 years since the film graced the silver screen in an epic romance/tragedy that has been a core part of popular culture.

But the question that has burned within our hearts since we walked out of the movie theatre in 1997 - “Was there enough room for Jack on the floating door?!”

A chilling question that has haunted us forever…until now.

Kate Winslet, aka Rose, has hated this question - she’s sick of the debate and has largely avoided answering the question - probably because she feels so guilty about murdering young Jack.

But despite her frustrations with the question, Kate Winslet has finally given fans an answer.

Here is what she had to say.

Winslet said she has a “greater understanding of water and how it behaves than most” after filming Avatar: The Way of Water, where she held the set record for holding her breath – seven minutes.

On top of that, she’s an avid swimmer, surfer, kite-surfer, wind-surfer, scuba diver and, perhaps most relevantly, paddle-boarder.

This makes us think the film should have been called Winslet Way of Water.

She continued - “If you put two adults on a stand-up paddleboard, it becomes immediately extremely unstable. That is for sure. If you put two adults and, say, a seven-year-old on a paddleboard, you can’t do anything. You’ll be tipping; you’ll be falling in the water.”

“I have to be honest. I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. I think that he could’ve fit, but it would have tipped, and it would not have been a sustainable idea.”

TL:DR - Yes, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat, and they both would have died.

So it seems that death was always likely to befall young Jack, but at least in this instance, Rose had a chance at survival.

Thanks to Kate Winslet - Titanic Fanatics can now, much like Jack - rest in peace.