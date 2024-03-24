The Project

Kate Thanks Public For Outpouring Of Support Following Cancer Revelation

After months of rumours, it’s a very different mood in Britain, while Kensington Palace passed on a message of gratitude from Kate and William.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” they said.

That privacy request comes after a barrage of frenzied speculation, conspiracy theories, and manipulated photos was all put to rest with the shock announcement from Kate, revealing she has been receiving treatment for cancer.

Kate refused to admonish anyone, instead focusing on the shock of the diagnosis, and the time she needed to recover from surgery before treatment began.

It’s been a difficult few months for the royals, with King Charles also recently diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Charles offered his daughter-in-law a statement of support, as did other leaders including Anthony Albanese, as well Harry and Meghan.

