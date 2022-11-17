The Project

Kate Middleton Refuses To Accept Freebies From Brands, According To Royal Goddaughter

India Hicks, designer, former model and goddaughter of King Charles has praised Kate Middleton for turning down “freebies” from big designer brands.

She won’t take a handbag from Prada but she will take staff, travel expenses, wardrobe and living expenses from the Duchy of Cornwall - a true modern-day hero.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Hicks said “[Kate] has found the balance, her style doesn’t overtake or overpower her or her causes – and you don’t necessarily remember all the individual pieces, but instead have the impression of something very beautiful."

Which has got to be the most passive-aggressive way of saying her sense of style is truly forgettable.

Hicks then seems to unravel everything she’s said when she explained how she would consider giving Kate one of her bags, but added: 'She wants to not be given things, but maybe.

Sounds like the Princess of Wales could potentially be persuaded…

