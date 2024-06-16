The Project

Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance In Months At Trooping Of The Colour

The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer, attending a military parade in central London.

Kate rode in a covered carriage with her three children before watching the Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade near Buckingham Palace that marks the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles.

Crowds lining the streets on Saturday waved and cheered as the carriage went past, outnumbering a small group of protesters holding placards calling for an end to the monarchy.

Kate, 42, has undergone preventative chemotherapy since the cancer announcement, and while treatment is continuing, her improved health meant she was able to appear in public for the first time since December.

In a rare personal written message on Friday, she said she was making good progress but was "not out of the woods". She said she was looking forward to attending Saturday's parade and hoped to join a few public engagements over the summer.

Kate spent two weeks in hospital in January after she underwent major abdominal surgery, and two months later she announced in a video message that tests had revealed the presence of cancer.

In her message on Friday, Kate said she had been "blown away" by thousands of kind messages from across the globe, which had made a world of difference to her and William.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," Kate's statement said.

Kensington Palace has declined to give any details about the type of cancer or about her treatment, other than to say the preventative chemotherapy had begun in February.

Her illness has coincided with that of Charles, 75, who has also been undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to public duties in April, and has remained busy, although his diary commitments are being limited to minimise risks to his recovery.

With AAP.

Gordon Ramsay Shows Off Gruesome Bruising After 'Really Bad' Cycling Accident

