Kate Bush Is Back In The Charts Thanks To Stranger Things

Keep running up that UK chart..

Kate Bush’s smash hit ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ has pushed through to the Top 10 UK charts once again thanks to a little show by the name of Stranger Things.

If you’ve been living under a cultural rock for the past five years, Stranger Things is the spooky-ooky tale of a bunch of kids who have to deal with some spooky-ooky happenings all while transitioning from being kids to teens during the 80s in America.

Part one of season four was just released and without spoiling it, Sadie Sink’s character ‘Max’ has really been going through it, and reaches a true crisis point when Bush’s song kicks in. The whole thing is very melodramatic but in the best way possible, and 'Running Up That Hill' provides a very apt soundtrack to a nail-biting and emotional moment.

And thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things, not only is everyone’s TikTok feed now flooded with the song and Stranger Things content, but 'Running Up That Hill' has dashed to the top of the iTunes chart and received a whopping 87000 per cent increase in streaming.

Now, Kate Bush isn’t someone who gives permission for use of her songs easily, but apparently allowed her music to be used by Stranger Things as she was already a fan.

“Kate Bush is selective when it comes to licensing her music and because of that, we made sure to get script pages and footage for her to review so she could see exactly how the song would be used.” Wende Crowley of Song Music Publishing told Variety.

The rise in Running Up That Hill’s popularity is also causing a small culture war on the internet, with those who were aware of Kate Bush’s tunes pre-Stranger Things rolling their eyes at those who were not. To which I further roll my eyes because knowing about a certain song before others isn’t a personality, Doug. Everyone buys vinyls now, get over yourself.

